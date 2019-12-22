Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paramedics responded to a crash at Bouldercombe this afternoon.
Paramedics responded to a crash at Bouldercombe this afternoon.
News

Young family involved in traffic crash

The Morning Bulletin
22nd Dec 2019 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

3pm: Driver out of vehicle. One patient has a broken arm. The rest of the injuries are not serious. All to be transported to Rocky Hospital at this stage.

2.55pm: Emergency services are at the scene of a traffic crash involving a young family on the Burnet Highway at Bouldercombe.

QAS is assessing injuries for four patients including two children, one aged 12.

The driver is still in the car.

It's believed to be a single vehicle rollover and the incident is partially blocking the highway .

More to follow.

ambulance service car crash emergency services
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        POLLIES’ PROMISES 2019: What they did and didn’t deliver

        premium_icon POLLIES’ PROMISES 2019: What they did and didn’t deliver

        Politics Find out if your elected representative kept their word.

        When you’re most likely to be robbed

        premium_icon When you’re most likely to be robbed

        Crime 'The victim is usually quite good at identifying the person'

        TERRIFYING: Dad punches python dragging away his young son

        premium_icon TERRIFYING: Dad punches python dragging away his young son

        News His dad discovered the boy clinging to a post “for his life”

        More homeowners ditch cover over high premiums

        premium_icon More homeowners ditch cover over high premiums

        News Number of uninsured homes in North Australia growing