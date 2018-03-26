Menu
Login
News

Young father named among victims of horror crash

Liam Pendergast was killed in a crash at Wandoan.
Liam Pendergast was killed in a crash at Wandoan.
by Sophie Chirgwin, The Courier-Mail

A YOUNG father has been revealed as among the victims of a fatal crash which has rocked the remote town of Wandoan.

Colleagues have paid tribute to Liam Pendergast, who they say was one of two men who died early yesterday.

BP Wandoan operators Julie and Noel Mudge said he had worked for them for about three years.

He was in a car that veered off a bend on Bundi Rd about 3.30am.

He and the driver, a 49-year-old man, were pronounced dead and the scene.

A third man was last night in a stable condition at Toowoomba Hospital.

Liam Pendergast was killed in a crash at Wandoan.
Liam Pendergast was killed in a crash at Wandoan.

Topics:  car crash crash fatal horror toowoomba victim

Toowoomba Chronicle

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Brahmans out do Magpies in thriller

Brahmans out do Magpies in thriller

New man in the captain/coach role, Sam Key, said the Brahmans started the match very positively and were a little bit lucky to pull off the win.

Sea Eagles swoop to take out AFL pre-season carnival

Five wins form five matches saw the Whitsunday Sea Eagles totally dominate the Mackay AFL pre-season carnival at the Whitsunday Sportspark on Saturday.

Sea Eagles swoop to take out Mackay AFL pre-season carnival.

'All the people want is a better road' at Hamilton Plains

Jason Costigan MP wants to know why the State Government has not released a promised "business case” on the on-going flooding problem at Hamilton Plains.

'All the people want is a better road' at Hamilton Plains.

Funding for new Whitsunday tourism projects announced

Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones announced $2 million dollars of funding for Whitsunday tourism projects; on a visit to the region.

$2 million dollars to fund Whitsunday tourism projects.

Local Partners