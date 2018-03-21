Young footballers show promise

PEP TALK: The Whitsunday FC Premier Men's side on their way to a dominant 4-1 win over the City Brothers.

SOCCER: The Whitsunday Premier Men's team started their 2018 season campaign with a landslide win over the City Brothers on Saturday.

With a final score of 4-1, the Brothers battled to remain competitive in the final 10 minutes of the game.

The Whitsunday FC reserves team also started their season campaign perfectly, defeating the Brothers reserves 3-0.

Unfortunately the luck didn't transpire through to the under-14s, who were defeated by City Brothers 4-0.

Thomas Machin from Airlie Sports Academy said there was a strong presence of passion played out on the field in all junior and senior games.

"Players worked hard and showed commitment,” he said.

"The future looks promising for these teams and for football in the region.”

The junior divisions played friendly matches at the Proserpine Sports Fields on Friday afternoon.

For these age groups it is more about having fun and developing skills in a semi-competitive environment.

Next week, all the Whitsunday and Proserpine teams travel to Mackay.

The U13s, U14s and premier men's teams will face a strong Mackay Lions line-up.