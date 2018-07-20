Young golfers savour sweet wins on circuit

Proserpine junior golfer Rian Mitchell took out the 9 Hole Division 2 Gross Runner Up last Thursday.

GOLF: Young Whitsunday-based golfers have returned form the Mackay Sugar Circuit golf tournament with a swag of trophies.

The tournament was held over four days at three locations including the Mackay Golf Club, the Black Springs Golf Course and the Sarina Golf Course.

Eleven-year-old Proserpine-based golfer Rian Mitchell at the Sarina Junior Open on day two took out the Division 2 nine-hole gross runner-up and longest drive.

Also at the Sarina Junior open Rian's four-year-old brother Harry won the three-hole nett competition and won the longest drive.

On day three at the Mackay Junior Open Rian claimed the Division 2 nine-hole runner-up and on day four went one better to take the win in the nine-hole competition.

Not to be outdone Harry on the final day of the tournament completed the course to become the three-hole Sugar Circuit Champion over the four days.

Nine Hole Division 2 Nett winner and longest drive was won by Connor Devery and Harry Mitchell took out the 3 Hole gross winner, longest drive, nearest to pin and least putts.

Former resident course professional at the Proserpine Golf Club and now coach, Kane Nusteling, said Harry was the best three-hole player in the tournament regardless of handicap and it was an outstanding achievement to beat some players who were twice his age.

"Certainly he has a natural talent and had been fortunate to be able to see Rian play since he was a baby,” he said.

"From the age of two he had been swinging a club and swinging it quite well.”

Nusteling said Harry's handicap will now drop significantly after doing so well in the three hole competition.

Harry's mother Andrea Mitchell said she was definitely very proud of the way all the young golfers handled themselves during the four-day event.

She said, though Harry was only four-years-old, he "was over the moon”.

Mitchell said Rian is enjoying the sport and was happy with the way he played at the Sugar Circuit.

"Rian is loving his golf and has great mentor and coach in Kane and he has got him where he is today,” she said.

"He ended up getting gross runner-up on day two and three and came away with gross winner on the last day of the tournament.”

Nusteling said the next step for Rian to achieve his dream of making the professional circuit is to progress to state-wide competition.

Rian told the Whitsunday Coast Guardian it "felt great” to do so well at the Sugar Circuit.

"It felt great to to do well but the even better thing for me is that I had fun and spent time with the family,” he said.

The young golfer congratulated his younger brother and thanked his coach for helping him achieve his best.