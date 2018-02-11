Young gun fires at Airlie Beach parkrun

Airlie Beach parkrun volunteers with returning athlete Bob Barford at the finish line on Saturday morning.

Airlie Beach parkrun volunteers with returning athlete Bob Barford at the finish line on Saturday morning.

AN AMAZING performance and personal best by young runner Flynn Purcell had usual front runner, Mark Ogilvie, pipped at the post during this week's Saturday morning Airlie Beach parkrun.

Purcell crossed the line just three seconds ahead of Ogilvie and although Justin Helsham lead for the first lap, a "slow run” almost two minutes of his personal best meant he was relegated to fourth runner to finish.

Rodger W came in third.

The first woman home was Andrea Ryan in 22.59, Kasey Hogan was hot on her heels and Sandy Miller was the third female finisher.

Founding member of Airlie Beach parkrun, Bob Barford, after illness forced him to take a backward step from parkrun, was welcomed back to the fold, he returned to complete his first run in more than six months.

Sarah Logan from Logan parkrun, south of Brisbane was introduced at the pre-race briefing by parkrun Australia manager, Tim Oberg and was congratulated for her work with parkrun Australia when the organisation was in its infancy.

Logan strapped on the tail and tacked on at the back of the field, her son Stephen and husband William also took to the course and finished 64th and 65th spot respectively.

This week's parkrun volunteers were: Margaret Coote, Robyn Corrigan, Matthew Curr, Corrine Hendrikse, Sarah Logan, Sylvia Powell, Maree Reardon, Alison Scoles and Sam Vinci.

Airlie Beach parkrun is a free timed 5km run or walk that leaves the Abell Point Marina at 7am on Saturday.

For more photos check the Airlie Beach parkrun Facebook page.