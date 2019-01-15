Young gun hopeful of Youth World Champion title

WEIGHTLIFTING: Junior Olympic weightlifter Jaspa Hope will be representing Australia at the 2019 Youth World Championships in Las Vegas in March.

Hope placed second at the 2018 Oceania Championships in June last year and won gold at the Youth National Championships in Perth the following month.

This year, the young gun will be taking his place on the international stage for the first time, competing for the 2019 Youth World Champion title.

"It feels like an honour just because it's so good that the hard work and training is paying off,” Hope said.

"Everything that I love and work for will be there. I'm also really excited to meet everyone I watch on YouTube and Instagram.”

Hope will be competing in the male 89kg category.

The ambitious teen said he wants to take this opportunity to improve on his personal bests, a 102kg snatch and a 132kg clean and jerk.

"I'm training about five days a week, doing a strength program right now, but as I get closer I'll start to de-load a little bit, lowering weights so I'm refreshed for the competition,” Hope said.

"I'm aiming for a 110kg snatch and possibly a 140kg clean and jerk.”

Hope has been training with Whitsunday Weightlifting coach Leanne Knox for two and a half years, but has already made a name for himself in that period of time.

"In the world of weightlifting it's happened very quickly. There will be people at the world championships who have been training a lot longer,” Hope said.

"I feel like I've started the sport and I've taken to it. I'm really excited but I don't want to get ahead of myself and stuff like that.”

Despite long, strenuous training sessions, Hope said he wouldn't have it any other way.

"Honestly I feel like it's a life-changing kind of thing. It's a lifestyle. Not everybody can wake up everyday and go train. It's a mindset. It makes you strong, physically and mentally.”

The 2019 Youth World Championships will take place in Las Vegas, US, from March 8-15.