Coach Mark Erickson and swimmer Mikhaila Flint travelled to the Australian Virtual Short Course Championships. Picture: Supplied
Swimming

Young gun makes a splash at virtual national comp

Contributed
1st Dec 2020 5:00 PM | Updated: 2nd Dec 2020 11:00 AM
A CANNONVALE young gun excelled in a virtual national competition at the weekend to take out 11th place in Australia for her best swim.

The Australian Virtual Short Course Championships was a first for Australian swimming as competitors raced in their home state while their scores were recorded across the nation.

Swimmers raced in Brisbane, Sydney, Hobart, Perth and Melbourne.

Cannonvale Cannons swimmer Mikhaila Flint was the first in the club to qualify and compete in the Open National Meet.

At 15 years of age, she qualified for seven events and competed in five at the weekend.

Cannons swimmers were awarded for the personal best times at the club night awards. Picture: Supplied
Coach Mark Erickson said her best swim was her 100m IM, which she swam in 1.03.81 making it a two-second personal best and earning her 11th in Australia and 5th in Queensland.

Her other swims placed her the top 15 in Queensland for open age group.

She swam 200m butterfly in 2.17.60, 200m freestyle in 2.04.51, 100m butterfly in 1.02.12 and 50m butterfly in 28.04sec.

Back in Cannonvale, the Cannons acknowledged swimmers who achieved club awards at Wednesday’s Club Night.

The Chocolate Awards for personal best swims were presented to Amber Benson, Callum Henry, Taj Murray, Tora Delac and Flynn Armitage.

Club upgrade certificates were presented to Susannah Putland, Jacob Dewis, Mikhaila Flint, Charlie Armitage, Billy Hinton, Rohan Gascoyne, Mitchell Milostic, Jax Clayworth and Khloe Gascoyne.

Top performers swimming three or four personal best times were Jacob Bell, Don Algie, Charlie Armitage, Maeve Dichiera, Charlie and Evie Doherty, Rohan Gascoyne, Scarlett Gascoyne, Lochlan Jamieson and Nelson Malady.

