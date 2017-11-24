Menu
Young gun racing nation's best

SOLO: Ian Borresen with Hunter Penhallurick at the Bathurst Long Track Masters earlier this month.
by Jessica Lamb

Motorsport: Hunter Penhallurick got his first motorbike at two-and-a-half years old and has regularly been on the track racing since he turned four.

The local young gun, now aged 13, rides the Queensland #227 bike and has just returned from the 2017 Bathurst Long Track Masters.

The competition was a special one for the seasoned rider as it was Hunter's first solo adventure where he travelled with friends to the competition and left the family at home in Proserpine.

Finishing fifth overall after two firsts and a fourth in the heats to qualify second for the final, proud father Stacy Penhallurick said his son was now racing the best Australia had to offer.

"He won the state titles last year but he's jumped up from a 85cc to 250cc this year,” he said.

"His first race on the 250cc was at state champs this year in Brisbane where he came fourth, which is a fair effort for the first time on the new bike.”

Proserpine's Hunter Penhallurick #227
Hunter recovered from an injury during a race in Ayr in October to jump back on the bike to compete in the New South Wales event.

The next event for the Proserpine star is at the start of December when he races at the Brisbane Cup.

Next year Hunter is hoping to graduate - like many before him - into road racing and is chasing sponsorship.

Topics:  2017 bathurst long track masters hunter penhallurick motorbike motor sport

Whitsunday Times

