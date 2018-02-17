Young guns a blazing at Airlie Beach parkrun

IT WAS a tale of the tortoise and the hare at this morning's Airlie Beach parkrun for front runner Mark Ogilive when young Oliver Purcell pushed hard to cross the line first in a blistering time of 18.33.

Last week Oliver's twin brother Flynn pipped Oglivie at the post, this week he said before the event he had been training hard all week and hoped he had what was needed to inch ahead of the youngster.

After the 5km run, Ogilive was a little taken aback when reflecting on Purcell leading from the get go and guessed he was not competing against the same brother.

Purcell, competing in the 11-14-year-old bracket, said his usual distance is the 1500 meters and though he did find the humidity tough going he was happy to finish only 15 seconds off his personal best for the 5k.

Justin Helsham was third over the line in 20.52.

First woman home was Alison Scoles in 24.22, Kate Cook was hot on her heels and Annette Munckton was the third woman to finish.

Despite facing some competition from the inaugural running of the Ayr parkrun more than 75 runners and walkers hit the pavement of the Bicentennial Walkway on Saturday.

Gary Corrigan celebrated his 50th parkrun milestone event and Jessica Smith, Elizabeth Smith, Debbie Legge, Matilda Dennison, Ben Ivers and Lewis McGahan as first time participants were welcomed to the parkrun family.

A huge shout out goes to this week's volunteers, for without which the event would not be possible.

Bob Barford, Heather Carr, Robyn Corrigan, Rebecca Hadley, Kara Oliver, Sharon Purcell and Maree Reardon take a bow.