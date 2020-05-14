Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RACQ CQ Rescue flew 350km north to winch two injured hikers from Alligator Creek waterfall near Townsville on Wednesday afternoon, May 13.
RACQ CQ Rescue flew 350km north to winch two injured hikers from Alligator Creek waterfall near Townsville on Wednesday afternoon, May 13.
Rural

Young hikers saved after falling down waterfall

Zizi Averill
14th May 2020 3:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MACKAY rescue crew helped save two injured hikers trapped at a popular Townsville waterfall.

RACQ CQ Rescue winched the young couple to safety after they were injured in a serious fall at the popular Alligator Creek waterfall, 25km south of Townsville.

The Mackay-based crew flew 250km north to the incident after receiving the call at 1.30pm on Wednesday, a RACQ CQ Rescue spokeswoman said.

“It is believed the man slipped in the wet conditions and fell about 15 metres down rocks before slamming into a tree,” she said.

“The woman, who was attempting to make her way down the slippery rock face to assist the injured man, then also fell but managed to grab onto the same tree to break her fall.”

Pandemic to leave long-term scar on rescue service

RACQ CQ Rescue flew 350km north to winch two injured hikers from Alligator Creek waterfall near Townsville on Wednesday afternoon, May 13.
RACQ CQ Rescue flew 350km north to winch two injured hikers from Alligator Creek waterfall near Townsville on Wednesday afternoon, May 13.

Firefighters battled for an hour up the steep and slippery rock faces in the rain to reach the injured couple, both aged in their 20s, she said.

After being assessed by on-board paramedics, RACQ CQ Rescue winched the couple out of the heavily wooded area, she said.

The man suffered serious cuts and bruises and the woman was treated for neck and shoulder pain as well as cuts and bruises, she said.

Queensland Ambulance Service said they were both taken to Townsville Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries.

The man was taken via an ambulance while the woman was flown to Townsville Hospital with suspected spinal and abdominal injuries, QAS wrote in a tweet.

“Whether it’s a remote cattle property, a workplace incident or a motor vehicle accident, our crew and helicopter are available 24/7 across central and north Queensland to help save lives.” RACQ CQ Rescue chief executive officer Ian Rowan said.

alligator creek ian rowan mackay qas. queensland ambulance service queensland fire and emergency services qfes racq cq rescue townsville
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man walks down middle of Bruce Highway, disrupts traffic

        premium_icon Man walks down middle of Bruce Highway, disrupts traffic

        News A man who walked down the middle of the Bruce Highway in amongst the traffic has been charged with public nuisance.

        • 14th May 2020 3:00 PM
        Proserpine planetarium plans delayed but director optimistic

        premium_icon Proserpine planetarium plans delayed but director optimistic

        Business With tourist numbers drying up and the future unknown, plans have been pushed back...

        Dive in: Whitsunday swimming pools to reopen

        premium_icon Dive in: Whitsunday swimming pools to reopen

        News Time to take a dip as pools reopen under the new relaxed restrictions on...

        Push to reduce Whitsunday travel restrictions

        premium_icon Push to reduce Whitsunday travel restrictions

        News From June 12, residents will be able to travel 250km from home but leaders say a...