Young karter speeds to national success

PUSH ON: Damian White pushes his kart into the pits at the Ultimate Club Racer championships, held at the Bend Motor Sport Park in South Australia. Pace Images

A YOUNG member of the Whitsunday Moto Sport Club has represented Queensland at an invitation-only event held in South Australia.

Damian White, 13, travelled to the Bend Motorsport Park in South Australia to compete at the Ultimate Club Racer Championships.

Although based out of Mackay, Damian calls the Whitsunday Moto Sport Club his second home, honing his racing skills at the Proserpine track.

He competed in the 100cc KA4 junior class at the event, where he was the sole representative for Queensland.

Dad Brett said Damian was one of the fastest karters on the day and consistently at the top for points.

"Damian was in the top four in all the practices and then he qualified second for the finals, faster than some of the best karters in Australia," White said.

Unfortunately a wrong call on a suspension set-up caused uneven tyre wear issues in the final, with Damian ending the race in fourth place with only canvas for a tyre. "I made the wrong call on a suspension set-up that ended up wearing the front tyres away, so the final was a bit exciting because of that," White said.

VICTORY: Damian White in kart number 97 leading race two at the Ultimate Club Racer championships, held at the Bend Motor Sport Park in South Australia Pace Images

"Damian did an awesome job controlling the kart with no front tyres left and he ended up coming fourth overall, which is a stellar result in the end. I have no hesitation in saying without killing the tyres and actually having more grip, he would have been on the podium with a placing."

The young racer was also selected to represent Queensland in the first state of origin race, where he helped lead the state to an overall win.

Discussions are now under way for the racing prodigy to join a professional karting team to help with his dream of racing in the Supercars Championship.

Damian looks up to Australian racers such as Craig Lowndes and Chaz Mostert - he even owns Mostert's first kart.

"It's an expensive sport and he wants to go all the way, so having a team back him will make a lot of difference," White said.

"We don't have mechanics like those teams, so it's a real family affair and I think he's done brilliantly to be able to do this well. The team at Proserpine have been amazingly supportive. If you've ever thought about taking up the sport I can't recommend it enough."