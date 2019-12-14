Young man critical after vicious assault

The Mary St/Monkland St intersection in Gympie, where an alleged assault left a young man critical last night.

A YOUNG man has been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition after a reported coward punch attack in the Gympie CBD last night.

The Queensland Ambulance Service reported paramedics were called to the intersection of Mary Street and Monkland Street in response to reports of an assault at about 11.34pm.

"A male in his 20s was treated for head injuries and was transported in a critical condition to Gympie Hospital," a QAS media statement said.

"He was further airlifted to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital."

The man's condition this morning is not yet known.

Unconfirmed reports suggest the assault took the form of a coward punch.

A Queensland Police media spokeswoman said there had been an "altercation" between four males just after 11.30pm.

Police are gathering more information.

More to come.