Menu
Login
The young passenger died at the scene of the impact.
The young passenger died at the scene of the impact. Tony Martin
Breaking

Young man dies in hinterland crash overnight

Rae Wilson
by
14th Jul 2018 3:19 AM

FORENSIC Crash Unit officers are investigating a single vehicle crash at Witta overnight.

A police statement said the car was travelling west on Maleny-Kenilworth Road when the driver has lost control of the vehicle and it has crashed into some trees about 8.40pm.

A passenger in the vehicle, a 22-year-old local man, died at the scene.

The Nambour driver of the car received minor injuries. The 39-year-old was taken to hospital but not admitted. 

Investigations are continuing.

car crash editors picks maleny-kenilworth road queensland ambulance witta
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    MV Banks finally departs the Whitsundays at a cost of $365k

    MV Banks finally departs the Whitsundays at a cost of $365k

    News ON THURSDAY night a former Australian Navy vessel was finally refloated from her rocky resting place on Whitsunday Island where she became stuck last year.

    Spaniards hit the deck around Dolphin Point and Nara Inlet

    Spaniards hit the deck around Dolphin Point and Nara Inlet

    News Spaniards hit the deck around Dolphin Point and Nara Inlet.

    Virgin announces three new Whitsunday flights

    Virgin announces three new Whitsunday flights

    News Virgin announces three new Whitsunday flights.

    'Nah it's just a goat' but island caller did the right thing

    'Nah it's just a goat' but island caller did the right thing

    News 'Nah it's just a goat' but could have been an emergency.

    Local Partners