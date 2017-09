A person has been hospitalised after an accident at the corner of Shute Harbour Dr and Galbraith Park Rd.

A YOUNG man was taken to Proserpine hospital this afternoon after a two vehicle crash in Cannonvale.

The accident occurred at 3.06pm this afternoon along Shute Harbour Rd and Galbraith Park Dr near Whitsunday Plaza.

A QAS spokesperson described the accident as a "minor” incident.