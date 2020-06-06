Menu
A young man has died after being critically injured in a vehicle roll over.
Young man killed in vehicle roll

by Peter Carruthers
6th Jun 2020 8:59 AM
A YOUNG man has died after being critically injured in a vehicle roll over south of Cairns.

A 27-year-old Trebonne man died yesterday afternoon after a single vehicle traffic crash in Lannercost, just south of Cardwell.

Preliminary inquiries indicate around 3pm, the man was driving along Abergowrie and Lannercost Extension Rd, when the man lost control resulting in the car rolling.

As a result of the impact, the man sustained critical injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Forensic Crash Unit investigations continue.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online form 24 hours per day.

