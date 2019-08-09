Young mum, kids flee mass street brawl near shopping centre

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Redbank Plains Rd at Redbank Plains was the scene of a massive street brawl late on Wednesday afternoon.

A YOUNG mum has described the moment she and her three-month-old and five-year-old were caught up in a massive street brawl involving more than 100 people.

As Kylie Keene, 28, left a swimming lesson on Redbank Plains Rd at Redbank Plains with her kids, they found themselves at the centre of the clash late on Wednesday afternoon.

"It was just after 5pm and there were hundreds of people. It was chaos," Kylie said.

"I believe it started a short while earlier at Redbank Plains Town Square and spilled out across the street and onto the soccer fields near by.

"The police were there trying to control the situation but there were just so many people, it was impossible.

Kylie's attempt at a quick escape was blocked by her having to drive around people standing on the street.

"I just wanted to get out of there as it looked like it was about to get really violent.

She eventually managed to drive away from the scene but remarkably this is not the first time the area has been overrun.

"It's happened before," Kylie said. "Sometimes the shopping centre goes into lockdown and you can't even enjoy a nice meal out.

"Last time it happened I was heavily pregnant and I nearly got run off my feet by people running amok."

"They don't care, they're always terrorising other diners."

Police report that three men were arrested after Wednesday's incident.

Police were originally called to the scene at 4.20pm, where a number of people were involved in an altercation.

A 17-year-old boy, 18-year-old man and 56-year-old man were arrested at the scene.

The 56-year-old man was charged with obstruct police and commit public nuisance. He will appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court later this month.

The 18-year-old man was issued an infringement notice for public nuisance and 17-year-old boy released without charge as investigations continue.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has footage to contact Policelink on 131 444.

Investigations are continuing.