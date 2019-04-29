Easter crash victim identified as young mum

Suzana Lazarevic died when she was thrown from the vehicle in a rollover at Tugun on Good Friday.

Suzana Lazarevic died when she was thrown from the vehicle in a rollover at Tugun on Good Friday.

THE victim of a horror Easter crash on the Pacific Motorway on the Gold Coast has been identified as a young mother from Newcastle, as police continue to investigate the cause of the tragedy.

Suzana Lazarevic, 28, was critically injured when she was flung from a Holden Commodore which flipped and rolled multiple times on the motorway at Tugun in the early hours of Good Friday.

She died later in hospital, leaving a daughter who turned five last week and a devastated family.

Police charged the 40-year-old male driver with unrelated offences but are continuing to investigate.

One witness said he had been driving from Sydney to the Gold Coast when he saw a car smashed against the rails in the fast lane.

A man ran out screaming at him to pull over.

"I got out of the car to help to saw a person lying flat on the road," he said. The victim had severe head injuries.

One of Ms Lazarevic's relatives said the family was shattered and wanted answers.

"Everyone is in shock and just struggling to come to terms with it," he said.

"Suzana's father is doing it especially tough. She was the eldest of three daughters, the first-born, and we are all grieving. She leaves a daughter who has just turned five and has now lost her mother."

Ms Lazarevic grew up in Newcastle. Her daughter was in the care of one of her sisters at the time of the crash.

"Suzana was in the wrong place at the wrong time and probably with the wrong person," the relative said.

"Obviously, the police are doing their job and if someone needs to be brought to justice for this, we hope it happens swiftly.

"But unfortunately, it won't bring Suzana back."

The driver is due to face court next week on the unrelated charges.

A police spokeswoman said the Forensic Crash Unit was investigating but no further charges had yet been laid.