Young muso takes out the top prize

NOAH Robertson only just hit double digits but is well on his way to having his name in lights after winning the Junior Coca-Cola Battle of the Young Stars competition at the Tamworth Country Music Festival last week.

The St Catherine’s student impressed the judges with his original ‘Where coconuts grow’ to take out the top spot in the final against performers from across the country.

Noah, who turned 10 this week and made his television debut on Sunrise with his winning song, was surprised by the win.

“When I was announced the winner I was literally in shock, I couldn’t believe it,” he said.

“They just handed me this big, big cheque that I’m going to hang on my wall.”

Along with the title of Young Star, Noah also won $200, $150 of which he donated to Rural Aid.

Noah Robertson won the Battle of the Young Stars competition at the Tamworth Country Music Festival.

Noah’s music is a fusion of country and coastal and inspired by years spent sailing the Caribbean.

While he plays very impressive covers of country hits from Johnny Cash and Keith Urban, he also has a passion for song writing which earnt him a commendation in the 15 and under Junior Songwriters’ competition.

His unique sound impressed the judges so much that he was also invited to play in the Country Entertainer of the Year where he became the youngest finalist in the competition.

But one of the biggest highlights for this pint-sized performer was meeting two of his music idols.

“I was really excited meeting Paul Kelly and Kasey Chambers,” he said

“When he walked off stage I was just like ‘aah Paul Kelly!’ and I asked if he could sign my guitar and I played him a little bit of ‘To her door’.

“And Kasey Chambers came straight past me and I asked her if she could sign my guitar too.

“My dream is to be as good a songwriter as Paul Kelly.”

Noah was accompanied by his parents and younger sister Tilly who was the ‘roadie’ of his tour in Tamworth.

Noah Robertson busked in Tamworth as part of the Country Music Festival. Image: Supplied

Noah’s Dad, Ro Robertson, said he was very proud his son’s achievements and how humble he had been during the competition.

“We are blown away by his commitment and passion for music and are right behind him as he continues to dream big,” he said.

While his family are up there as his biggest fans, Noah also said it was great to perform in front of such a large and enthusiastic crowd.

“I was really grateful that they were watching me and getting involved,” he said.

“They were all singing and dancing.”

Next on Noah’s agenda is getting back to school, although he often busks at the Airlie Beach markets over the weekend.

Noah said he was grateful to be a part of the competition and hoped that it would kick start his journey to be among Australian musical greats.

“My other dream is to be as good as Keith Urban on the guitar or Mark Knopfler in the Dire Straits,” he said.