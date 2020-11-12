Young netballers continue winning streak with grand final victory

Whitsunday Warriors Under-12 players Tarni Walkden, Tessa Bates, Khloe Matheson-Hone, Elsie Hinton, Lillian Kelly, Jordyn Mackay, Evie Flynn and Jaylynn Matheson-Hone won their grand final at the weekend.

YOUNG netballers continued their winning ways by claiming a win in their grand final in Mackay.

The Whitsunday Under-12 Warriors were up bright and early Saturday with their grand final game scheduled for 8.30am.

Their nerves were obvious during the warm up but the message was clear, play our game.

Having only conceded two losses during the season and secured a convincing win against their finals opponents just last week, the Warriors looked in good form to win.

DAS went out with a point to prove and the two teams kept the score close for three quarters of the game.

When the final whistle blew the Warriors had managed to pull ahead in the fourth quarter and nabbed the title of grand final winners, with the closing score being 16 to 12.

Consistent defensive pressure and intercepts from Evie Flynn and Elsie Hinton led to multiple turnovers gained from a held ball.

Jordyn Mackay kept the centre court flowing in attack and read the play well in defence, gaining multiple intercepts.

Jaylynn Matheson-Hone had her best game to date working with Khloe Matheson-Hone and Tessa Bates through the centre court defending and getting into space to move the ball down court.

Lillian Kelly gained multiple turnovers in her own goal third and the connection with Tarni Walkden who has been on point all season in the goal shooter position was seamless.

This is the first year the girls have played together and the Matheson-Hone twins are younger Under-11 players but held their own.

The team only lost two games all year and are little superstars in the making.