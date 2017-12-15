Young refs get skills in the Whitsundays

RUGBY: Local referee Hannah Lake was one of 38 young up-and-coming referees from across north Queensland taking part in a development camp this week in Cannonvale.

Picking up officiating duty after watching her brother play rugby, Hannah, 15, has been reffing up to under-12s for a year and is aiming higher.

Based in Cannonvale's BIG 4 caravan park, the emerging talent camp is run for officials aged 13-19 years to learn a mixture of theory and on-field training to prepare them for high-level competition.

Previously run in Townsville, this is the first time the camp has come to the region, spruiking the facilities and scenery as a major draw card.

Local MP Jason Costigan rubbed shoulders with legends of the sport, including five-time State of Origin referee Steve Clarke, when he opened the camp on Sunday.

For Clarke, who got his junior ticket to ref in 1980, educating the next generation of his profession was close to his heart.

"Challenges for young refs vary, from balancing life and sport to dealing with parents, coaches and players,” he said.

"We want to encourage them to make decisions and understand it's OK to make mistakes.

"If they keep at it, being at a State of Origin game, it's the best seat in the house.”