Young rider’s nerves of steel earn him world ranking

Ky Borghero, 14, placed 12th in the world at the International Miniature Bullriding Association World Finals in Las Vegas last year. Image: Laura Thomas

Ky Borghero, 14, placed 12th in the world at the International Miniature Bullriding Association World Finals in Las Vegas last year. Image: Laura Thomas

EIGHT seconds is all it takes to make or break a bull rider, and a Proserpine boy proved he had what it took after ranking 12th in the world at the International Miniature Bullriding Association World Finals in December last year.

Ky Borghero took Las Vegas by storm after he came second in one round and third in another to take out a world ranking.

The 14-year-old’s international debut was against more than 300 other riders from Canada, the United States, Brazil and Mexico.

While Ky admitted the competition was “intense”, he said preparation was key to help him both physically and mentally prepare for the finals.

“It takes a lot of practice and hard training,” he said.

“I buck bulls at home once every week and I normally do the gym every day, and it’s a mental game as well.

“When the gate opens it’s a big rush and thrill for you.”

The young cowboy’s nerves of steel served him well despite first jumping on a bull just three years ago.

Ky said his secret to success, apart from training, was staying focused on the bull.

“When the bull jumps one way you’ve got to move all your body weight and move your free arm to follow it,” he said.

“You watch its front shoulders, and you make sure you’re thinking to follow them and sit square on your bull.”

Next of Ky’s competition calendar is the Australian finals in late January, which he hoped would put him in a good spot to take on the world finals again this year.

“It was a once in a lifetime opportunity and it was really exciting to be there,” he said.

“I hope this year I place up higher in the world standings.”

Ky’s family travelled with him to the United States and his mum, Leah, said the calibre of competition was something that local bull riders could aspire to.

“It was such a great experience for the kids,” she said.

“We’re trying to bulk the sport back up here, and we’re having a practice day in February.”

The practice day will be held at the Borghero Mini Buckers farm in Proserpine and Mrs Borghero encouraged any aspiring cowboys or cowgirls to join in on the action.

“I tell everyone to come along and have a go,” she said

“In bull riding everyone becomes family- it’s a mateship sport.”

Details of the practice day can be found on the Borghero Mini Buckers Facebook page and people can register their interest by contacting 0422 832 526.