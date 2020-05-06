Young swimmer powering ahead despite virus restrictions

REACHING HEIGHTS: Cannonvale's Jy Parkinson was stopped from competing in Perth by coronavirus restrictions, but that hasn't stopped him training hard.

AN UP and coming young elite swimmer wasn’t going to let coronavirus dampen his swim to success as he trains the house down despite virus restrictions.

Jy Parkinson, 14, had planned to compete in his first ever age national championships in Perth last month, before coronavirus restrictions stopped him in his tracks.

The championships would have been the young Cannonvale swimming prodigy’s first crack at the nation’s highest level of competition.

“It was a bit disappointing but everyone was in the same boat so that made it easier,” Parkinson said.

“It would have been the first time doing this championship because it only begins at my age group.”

Parkinson would certainly have been a force to contend with at the championship, had it gone ahead, with results showing he had a very competitive edge.

The results were calculated off entry times and they were enough for him to place in the top 20 in 11 events.

Of those events, he was top 10 in four and his best place was a third in the 200m backstroke.

“I love long distance and backstroke – that’s my speciality – so that’s what I’m focusing on,” he said.

“The goal is to keep representing my state, then hopefully my country one day and then the final goal is the Olympics.”

The Year 9 St Catherine’s Catholic College student hasn’t let swimming pool closures stop him from training as he took to the beaches to keep his fitness up.

Parkinson has been using the stinger net at Boathaven Beach as his proving ground and said it came with unique challenges.

“The pool I train in is 25 metres while the stinger net is 60 metres, so there’s a distance change,” he said.

“But the biggest change is the fact there’s no lines along the bottom to guide you. When you mix that with the tides you really have to make sure you’re going straight.”

Parkinson said he was also keeping his fitness up by long distance cycling and gym sessions.

His next big swim meet is the state short course championships to be held in Brisbane in August which he is currently preparing for.

“We haven’t heard of any cancellations yet so I’m going to continue to work for that meet,” he said.

“At the moment it’s just about keeping my fitness up, keeping the training up and focusing on the future.”