Young talent to shine at end of year performance

YOUNG STARS: Corrine Hedrikse pictured with students from Miss Corrine's School of Voice and Performance. Claudia Alp

STUDENTS from Miss Corrine's School of Voice and Performance will be bringing their musical masterpiece to Anchor Bar on Thursday night.

Ten talented vocalists will join forces to present their end of year show, performing renditions of pop songs by artists including Christina Perry and Alan Walker as well as hits from The Greatest Showman.

Teacher Corrine Hendrikse said her students, aged 5-15, will demonstrate skills they've learned throughout the year.

But they will also be running the gig themselves, learning important life skills such as versatility and management.

Ms Hendrikse said although this year will be a smaller event, the quality will be nothing short of outstanding.

"Rather than have volume, the focus is on really good quality students. It's not just teaching them to sing, it's about teaching them performing and the physiological aspects of singing,” she said.

"It's a very holistic approach.”

While the end of year show has previously been held in a hired venue, this year's performance will take place poolside at the recently reopened Anchor Bar, boasting a beautiful back drop of Airlie Beach.

There will be free entry to the family friendly event, however food and drinks can be purchased from the bar.

Guests are advised to call Anchor Bar on 4946 6678 to book a table for dinner and/or drinks.

Live music and a great view - what better setting to support local talent?

LIVE GIG:

- WHEN: Thursday, December 13, 6-7.30pm

- WHERE: Anchor Bar, 5 Golden Orchid Dr, Airlie Beach

- COST: Free entry