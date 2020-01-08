Menu
Career hopes are hitting a top note for violinist Fiona Qiu after her appointment to a prestigious role with the Australian Youth Orchestra
Entertainment

Young violinist hits a high note

by Julie Sanderson
8th Jan 2020 6:42 PM
A DECISION to put music first in her life has paid off for Mt Ommaney music student Fiona Qiu, who has received a prestigious appointment as concertmaster with the Australian Youth Orchestra.

Fiona, 19, a former Brisbane Girls Grammar student who now studies at the Conservatorium is now attending the AYO's annual camp in Adelaide.

She has also just returned from a $6000 Queensland Conservatorium scholarship to work with tutors in Germany and at the Royal College of Music in London.

Fiona has grown up around music and lists her music-teacher mum, as well as Queensland Conservatorium lecturer Michele Walsh, as strong influences.

Mt Ommaney student violinist Fiona Qiu has been chosen as an Australian Youth Orchestra concertmaster. Picture: AAP/Renae Droop)
She joined the QYO symphony in Year 8 and 9, before joining the AYO.

She said she had decided early to take the "brave" decision to put music first in her life and to "see what happens next".

What has happened so far will already look magnificent on her resume and bring real opportunities for her in the music world.

"The AYO concertmaster role is a big benefit and big responsibility," Fiona said.

"It is about helping others succeed and representing the orchestra members."

Fiona works on the basis of trying to maintain a GPA of 6 or higher for her Bachelor of Music at the Conservatorium.

"Music as a career is a bit tricky," she said.

"There is a temptation to put it second as a safety net, and I did think about doing optometry."

