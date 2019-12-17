Young volleyballers crowned Australian champions

The Proserpine State High School Grade 10 girls Division 1 and Grade 11 girls in Division 1 teams who competed at the Australian Volleyball Schools Cup on the Gold Coast.

A TEAM of Year 9 and Year 10 students from Proserpine State High School won the Australian Volleyball Schools Cup on the Gold Coast last weekend – an event that is the largest school-based sporting event in the Southern Hemisphere with about 2500 students competing.

Ben Smith and Kate Thomson, the students’ coaches from school, attended the week-long competition, which was the second time the school had entered the national event.

Mr Smith said they had competed at the Queensland Schools Cup for the past five years.

The eight Year 9 students and one Year 10 girl played in the Grade 10 girls Division 1 competition – the highest level in the age group, he said.

The team had previously won the Queensland Schools Cup earlier in the year, and at this event they won 12 out of 13 games, winning the gold medal match against Rossmoyne High School from Western Australia with a score of 23-25, 25-20, 15-7.

Before this final, the two grand final teams had both played each other twice with results going both ways.

“The team was lead superbly by captain and outside hitter Joey Taylor with consistent passing and a large number of ‘kills’ and service aces and she was consequently awarded Most Valuable Player,” Mr Smith said.

Joey Taylor, the captain and most valuable player for the Proserpine State High School Year 10 girls Division 1 team at the 2019 Australian Volleyball Schools Cup.

“Joey Taylor and Sasha Templeton were our two most consistent players. Joey is a really smart player and Sasha was really pivotal for our performance.”

The Grade 11 girls, also playing in Division 1, started their tournament off slowly and had a few injuries to key players, Mr Smith said, but finished in a “credible” sixth place.

“The team was led by 16-year-old Queensland Pirates open age Division 1 middle hitter Kasey Hogan with a dominant display of quick hitting, blocking and aggressive jump serving,” he said.

“She has now been invited to do trials for a position at the Australian Institute of Sport following in the footsteps of ex-Proserpine student Sam Flowerday.”

Volleyballer Kasey Hogan is a Queensland Pirates Division 1 player, captain of the Proserpine State High School Year 11 girls Division 1 team and has been invited to trial for an Australian Institute of Sport (AIS) Scholarship.

Mr Smith said the popularity of volleyball was on the rise, with larger numbers of competitors taking part in inter-school events.

“The way the game plays is exciting – there’s always miraculous saves and the rallies are really interesting,” he said.

There is a culture at Proserpine State High School, Mr Smith said, which fosters a love of volleyball and children wanting to practise the sport before school and during breaks.

“We don’t have any local competitions so they don’t get any game exposure until they go away, which puts them at a bit of a disadvantage,” he said.

“But there is a school culture where the children are just loving it and wanting to play.

“I don’t have to hit up the kids for training – they’re just there every single time because they enjoy it.”

He said the students had been dedicated to their training over the past two years.

“The Grade 9 girls started when they were in Grade 7 and the Grade 11 girls when they were in Grade 9 so they’ve been working hard and progressing through the divisions.”