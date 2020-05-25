Young volunteer unknowingly catches state award

PROSERPINE'S Jack Dwyer had no idea he was nominated for a Queensland Cricket award until he won it.

The teenage bowler was the recipient for the A Sport For All Young Community Leader award.

The honour is bestowed on a young person under the age of 25 who positively impacts those around them through their off-field leadership in volunteering.

Because he is not on social media and does not see the need for a mobile phone, the 16 year old missed the wave of congratulations on Facebook when he was nominated.

"I didn't find out I was even in it until Queensland Cricket called my mum to say I (had) won," he said.

Jack Dwyer also had a massive year as a player, making it into the Whitsunday Nitros Under-16 team and being a regular in the Brothers A-Grade squad.

Dwyer has become somewhat of an idol to young cricketers in his hometown. He runs the Proserpine Cricket Association Junior Blaster programs, and volunteers at Brothers, where he plays A-Grade.

Dwyer's skipper Matt Wicks said the he deserved the acknowledgment.

"Nothing was beneath him - he's happy to set up warm up drills or keep score," Wicks said.

"Jack is always happy to do the little jobs"

Dwyer started coaching when he was 14 after a knee disease called Osgood-Schlatter, which affects adolescents going through severe growth spurts, took him off the pitch for a while.

At about the same time, the long-running Master Blasters coach who Dwyer had grown up with stepped away - the Proserpine junior saw it as the perfect replacement.

"I thought I'd jump in and help out," he said.

Teaching a class of 4-6 year olds can be a handful, but Dwyer said he always enjoyed the experience.

"They all have so much fun. They might be grumpy one minute, but then a little bit later they're having a blast."