A YOUNG woman was transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital, Birtinya, after she crashed into a tree on Friday night.

The Queensland Ambulance Service was called to the single-vehicle incident on Mapleton Rd about 9.40pm.

A spokesman reported the 25-year-old patient was stable.