Some of the youngsters who attended the Mad Hatter's Tea Party at Cannonvale Library, show off their creations with Library assistant Anita Lichos. Monique Preston
Youngsters get creative with mad hats

Monique Preston
by
16th Jul 2019 10:00 AM
YOUNGSTERS showed off their creative flair last week as they made stylish hats as part of a school holiday activity.

Cannonvale Library ran a Mad Hatter's Tea party where 22 children decorated hats in steampunk, Alice in Wonderland or girly designs, before sitting down for a tea party.

Library assistant Sharon Lam said it was a fun activity for everyone involved.

"It was so incredible what they did,” she said.

"Lots of fun was had by all.

"They just outdid themselves.

"Some of the creations they made were just so detailed.”

The Mad Hatter's Tea Party was just one of a plethora of activities at Cannonvale Library throughout the two weeks of school holidays.

Other activities included community chess club, workshops with comedian and public speaker Sean Murphy, lego's and spero play, a minute to win it competition and painting.

"We like to have a bit of everything in the school holidays,” Ms Lam said.

"We try to have a whole amalgam of activities.”

cannonvale library mad hatter's tea party school holidays whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

