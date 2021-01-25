Menu
AUSTRALIA DAY: Your weather forecast for Mackay and Whitsundays
Weather

Your Australia Day weather forecast for Mackay Whitsunday

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
25th Jan 2021 8:42 AM
An afternoon at the beach or a dip in the pool will be the ideal way to cool off in Mackay and Whitsundays this Australia Day.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Pieter Claassen said the region could look forward to "quite nice" weather during Tuesday's national holiday.

BOM is forecasting the mercury to reach a comfortable top of 30C for Mackay, with a maximum temperature of 31C for Proserpine and 28C for Hamilton Island.

"Conditions will ease around the Central Coast compared to what we're seeing on Monday with some widespread showers and thunderstorms," Mr Claassen said.

"We are less likely to see those showers around on Tuesday."

While there could be rain lingering on Australia Day morning, BOM predicts this will ease throughout the day.

"It will be a fairly sunny afternoon around Mackay and south," Mr Claassen said.

 

