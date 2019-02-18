Your chance to be a firefighter for a day

Airlie Beach firefighters Kyle McCormack, Kevin Stokes, Phil Hendry and Derek McAlister are ready for the fire station's open day on February 23.

Airlie Beach firefighters Kyle McCormack, Kevin Stokes, Phil Hendry and Derek McAlister are ready for the fire station's open day on February 23. Monique Preston

WHERE there's smoke, there's fire.

But could you handle the burn?

Stop, drop and roll into the Airlie Beach Fire Station Open Day this Saturday to meet the humble heroes of our community and find out if you've got what it takes to be one.

The station will be decked out with a static display of firefighting equipment, road crash rescue equipment, protective clothing and a fire truck, complete with flashing lights and sirens.

Airlie Beach Fire Station auxiliary lieutenant Brodyn Friend said it would look like "Christmas in February”.

"We really want to promote the fire station and show people what it's all about and how it works,” he said.

"The kids can sit in the truck, wear a helmet and be a firefighter for the day and if anyone is interested in joining, we can point them in the right direction.”

Children can simulate fighting fires by manning the fire hose under supervision and rumour has it koala mascot Blazer will even make an appearance.

Mr Friend said firefighters would also educate visitors on the use of breathing apparatus and the various items of clothing worn on duty.

"As a kid, if a firefighter walked into the house with breathing apparatus on, you'd think it was Darth Vader coming to finish you off,” he said.

"We want kids to understand underneath all the scary clothes, there's a fireman trying to help you.”

Information on joining Queensland Fire and Emergency Services will be available with a host of firefighters on hand to answer questions.

Mr Friend said skills learned as a firefighter lasted a lifetime.

"There are so many skills involved including teamwork and communication, which is critical to any team.

"It's also the way you conduct yourself. You're a standout in the community.”

There will also be pamphlets containing important information on floods, cyclones and bushfires.

Activities will kick off at Airlie Beach Fire Station at 10.30am.

FAMILY FUN:

What: Airlie Beach Fire Station Open Day

When: February 23, from 10.30am

Where: Airlie Beach Fire Station, 2495 Shute Harbour Rd, Mandalay