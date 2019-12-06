Menu
Allianz chief festive officer and competition judge Jamie Durie gets all wrapped up in Christmas lights with sisters Sophia and Sara. Picture: Allianz Australia/ Matthew Reed
Community

Your Christmas display could earn you $1000

Diana Jenkins
6th Dec 2019 11:27 AM

Time is running out to get your entries in for the Allianz Spotlight Your Sparkle competition.

If you are one of the special Aussies who have decorated their homes for Christmas, you have until December 15 to enter for the chance to win $1000 cash.

TO ENTER, VISIT OUR PROMOTIONS PAGE

Allianz will also donate an extra $1000 to the charity of choice for each state-based winner.

Landscape gardener Jamie Durie is Allianz Australia’s chief festive officer.

As a competition judge, Mr Durie said he’s looking for sustainable and patriotic displays.

“We can tread more lightly on the planet and still celebrate a sense of community by decorating our homes in a festive, Australian way,” he said.

Jamie at 10 Cambage Court, Davidson, NSW, with parents Aza and Bass and daughters. Picture: Allianz Australia/Matthew Reed
And Australians sure love Christmas lights. According to new research by Allianz Australia, 80.3 per cent of us consider lighting up our homes as one of the most important festive traditions.

Mr Durie said even the most elaborate displays should be responsible: Christmas lights should be low voltage and come with a transformer, and LEDs are cheaper, safer and longer lasting than traditional bulbs.

“Be safe, don’t take any risks, think about what happens after Christmas, reuse and recycle as much as possible,” Mr Durie said.

With the research suggesting 60 per cent of Australians light up their homes to share Christmas joy with passers-by, ‘tis surely the season for an evening stroll down local streets.

