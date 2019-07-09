The 22 year old sent multiple threatening texts to his former girlfriend.

"YOUR day will come you skinny motherf---er.”

A 22-year-old man has pleaded guilty to sending his former girlfriend numerous harassing and threatening text messages and phoning her about 60 times in one day after he did not see their child for three weeks.

The man had been seeing their toddler for a few days each week, but his barrister, Phillip Moore, said when his client was no longer able to see his child, the man became frustrated.

He promised to make his former partner's life "hell” in one message and said "I will get you, c---” in another.

Police prosecutor Chelsea Pearson said the threatening messages, which included one that read "give me my daughter c---”, contravened a domestic violence order which was due to expire on April 24 - about 10 days after the man sent the first message.

Mr Moore said his client was not proud of his behaviour.

"While (the messages) are threatening in general nature ... there is no specific threat of violence ... and he had not made her life hell.”

Magistrate Mark Nolan asked the man to consider how he would feel if, when the toddler was an adult, a man was sending text messages like that to his daughter.

"How would you feel as her father if her partner spoke to her in this manner,” Mr Nolan asked.

"Whatever the relationship breakdown, whatever the causes of that are, at some point you had affections for this woman, you're the father of a child with this woman. That is not the way you treat someone, it is entirely disrespectful and entirely wrong.”

Mr Nolan suggested the the parents attempt to work out a visitation schedule to ensure this would not happen again.

Mr Nolan extended the protection order until April 26, 2024.

The man was convicted and fined $700. The conviction was not recorded.