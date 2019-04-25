YOUR GUIDE: Special event marks Stop Adani convoy arrival

ALL RISE: Rise Up for the Reef will be a day of fun.

THE WHITSUNDAYS is the gateway to the Great Barrier Reef and tomorrow, hundreds of people will descend on our patch of the reef.

A number of local conservation groups have rallied to organise Rise Up for the Reef, a free event to welcome Bob Brown Foundation's Stop Adani Convoy.

Reef Action Whitsunday spokesperson Jessa Lloyd said the event is an opportunity for the community and tourism industry to deliver a powerful message to Canberra.

"We cannot have coral and coal," Miss Lloyd said.

"From day one the whole Stop Adani campaign has been centred around saving the reef."

"Mining and burning coal causes climate change which has caused the seas to warm and resulted in a 50 per cent die off of our Great Barrier Reef in the last two bleaching events."

The event will be held at the Whitsunday Sailing Club - which is neither for or against the mine, but simply providing a venue.

Aunty Sue West will deliver a Welcome to Country at 10am.

Patrons can enjoy live music by local bands and musicians Monique Brumbym, In the Element, Zelda Da and Will Hetta.

Food and drink stalls will be on site and Zelda Grimshaw - aka Mrs Bea Wright, wife of his eminence Mr Christian Wright, patron of Holy Coaly and lover of carbon events - will have you in stitches.

Talks by Frontline Action on Coal president Hayley Sestokas, Mackay Conservation Group president Peter McCallum and author and local tourism operator Lindsay Simpson are sure to inspire the crowd, and Dr Simpson will be launching her book Adani: Following its Dirty Footsteps which will be available for purchase.

The Stop Adani Convoy departed Hobart on April 17, and has been travelling up the east coast of Australia.

WHAT: Rise Up for the Reef

WHEN: Friday April 26, 10am-3pm

WHERE: Whitsunday Sailing Club

COST: Free!