Your honour, I have no idea how drugs got in my jocks

A MAGISTRATE had a stern word with four minor drug offenders about the good behaviour bonds they were applying for including one man who claimed he had no idea why ice was stashed in his jocks.

"Now I'm assuming none of you people know what a recognisance is," Magistrate Damien Dwyer asked the four.

"But you've all applied for one."

Each was facing a different set of charges linked to drug offending.

"A recognisance is a promise made in writing … and you're going to promise that you're going to go to the drug diversion centre … and that further you'll keep the peace and be of good behaviour for the next four months," Mr Dwyer said.

Mackay Magistrates Court heard if they did not comply they would be resentenced and could be at risk of harsher penalties.

>> Jack William Bryan told police he had no idea how the drugs came to be in his underpants.

Police raided a North Mackay address on March 31 this year and spoke with Bryan.

When asked if he had anything on his person he wanted to declare he said no.

The court heard he had a small amount of ice in his jock. He pleaded guilty to possessing methylamphetamines.

He was placed on a $450 four-month good behaviour bond. A conviction was not recorded.

A number of offenders pleaded guilty in Mackay Magistrates Court to ice possession.

>> Police stopped Jarvis Wilfred Bonaccorso on May 2 after spotting him driving with his arm resting outside the window.

He pleaded guilty to five charges including possessing drugs, drug utensils and weapons, driving a safe but defective vehicle with a body part outside the window or door.

The court heard the vehicle was stopped on Bedford Rd and a rear view window was also missing.

Bonaccorso gave officers a small bag of marijuana from his centre console.



The court heard he was also found with a used pipe and knuckle dusters on April 21 during a random stop at Andergrove.



For the two drug charges he was placed on a $450 four-month good behaviour bond. For all other matters he was fined $600. Convictions were not recorded.

>> Adam Bruce Clulow was told he was starting "to get quite a record with drugs".

The court heard because of prior entries on his criminal history he was not entitled to drug diversion.

Police had been at an East Mackay address on July 29 in relation to other matters.

The court heard when officers gained entry to the home they spotted multiple "homemade" bongs. Officers also found a number of clip seal bags containing ice, which Clulow claimed he "found on the ground outside his house" and was going to throw away.

He pleaded guilty to possessing methylamphetamines, scales and obstructing police. He yelled at officers, who repeatedly told him to sit down as they tried to search the property.

"You're starting to get into scary country if you ask me," Mr Dwyer said of Clulow's drug offending.

He was fined $1000. Convictions were recorded.

>> Tyson John Febey was sitting his in car, which was reverse angled parked across two spaces on Wood St, when police stopped him with keys in the ignition.

The green P-plater had consumed 16 beers of five hours and returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.111 per cent.

He had also stashed a small amount of marijuana inside a cigarette packet.

Febey pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs, being in charge of a motor vehicle while mid range and contravening police direction.

The court heard on August 23 he failed to attend Mackay police station as required.

He was placed on a $450 four-month good behaviour bond, fined $1200 and disqualified from driving for three months. Convictions were not recorded.

Bryan, Bonaccorso and Febey must also attend a drug assessment and education session.