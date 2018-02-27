Your ideal wedding day sorted

TOP SHOT: Qualis Photography, Brisbane will be at the Ideal Bride Wedding Expo in Airlie Beach.

IDEAL Bride will host its first wedding expo in the Whitsundays on March 11.

Due to popular demand, Airlie Beach will host the Ideal Bride event at the Palm House Big4 Adventure Whitsunday Resort in Cannonvale.

From 10am-2pm, the venue will transform into a wedding planner's dream, with prizes up for grabs throughout the day.

Owner of Ideal Bride, Andrea Dibbs, worked for the business in Brisbane for six years before taking over in 2014.

Previously the business only showcased in Brisbane and Townsville, but has broadened its reach since Ms Dibbs took ownership.

Since then she has toured the wedding expo all across Queensland.

"It has expanded as we have listened to what the market needs,” she said.

"Ideal Bride is your little black book of wedding planning.

"The intimacy, hands-on approach and listening to what people want and adapting the event to cater for that has led to its success.”

Ms Dibbs said the expo would have an abundance of entertainment and interactive stalls with "a continuous European-style fashion parade showcasing Wedding Dress Wonderland Mackay, Lucy and Loo, Ed Harry and Roger David attire”.

The expo will showcase lovely Airlie Beach and surrounds' wedding professionals.

"We even have a photographer from Brisbane attending,” Ms Dibbs said.

Big Ronny's Catering will serve up fabulous food for sale at the event.

Beautiful cars will be on display for the motoring enthusiast and those brides wanting to add that extra touch to their wedding transport.

For a gold coin entry, future brides and grooms-to-be can check out more than 40 stalls of all things wedding-related.

Brisbane based photographer; Qualis Photography will be attending the expo in Airlie Beach.

Follow Ideal Bride on Facebook to keep up-to-date on how you can win prizes.

With free parking for all the brides and grooms-to-be, there is every reason to drop by Palm House on March 11 and source ideas for your special day.

The event is child-friendly and doubles as a good opportunity for those planning other special events such as milestone birthdays, engagements, baby showers and functions to meet suppliers.

The expo promises to feature "everything you need to plan your perfect day with friendly and experienced wedding industry professionals all under the one roof”.