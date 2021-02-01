‘Your own stupidity’: Community rallies behind FNQ croc

A TRAP has been set for a crocodile believed to be responsible for attacking a swimmer at Lake Placid on Thursday.

The 56-year-old Cairns father received lacerations to his head and upper body before escaping the jaws of a croc and swimming about 400m to shore to seek help about 12.45pm on Thursday.

A Department of Environment and Science spokeswoman said officers had sighted the animal, believed to be about 2.5m and 8-10 years old, but lost sight of it.

"On January 28, following reports of a swimmer being bitten by a crocodile in Lake Placid, DES wildlife officers began a search of the area," she said.

Queensland Department of Environment and Heritage Protection officers are setting up a crocodile trap and monitoring Lake Placid, on the Barron River at Caravonica, after a man was bitten on the head by a crocodile while swimming in the lake on Thursday. Picture: Brendan Radke



"After extensive searching, the target animal has not been sighted (again) and has likely returned to the Barron River.

"A trap will be set for the animal in case it returns.

She said wildlife officers would continue to monitor Lake Placid.

Under the Queensland Crocodile Management Plan, Lake Placid is within Zone B (Active Removal Zone).

Queensland Department of Environment and Heritage Protection officers are setting up a crocodile trap and monitoring Lake Placid, on the Barron River at Caravonica, after a man was bitten on the head by a crocodile while swimming in the lake on Thursday. Queensland Government crocodile warning signs are clearly visible in the public reserve area of the lake. Picture: Brendan Radke

This means any crocodile confirmed to be present is targeted for removal by the DES and its contractors.

"All crocodiles that pose a threat to human safety are targeted for removal under the Queensland Crocodile Management Plan," the spokeswoman said.

"The wet season is breeding time for estuarine crocodiles and they may behave more aggressively and become more territorial at this time."

On Friday, DES program co-ordinator for northern wildlife Matthew Brien said the attack victim was "very lucky" to escape but the man reportedly wants the animal shot dead if found.

A saltwater crocodile, around 1.5 metres in length, has been spotted swimming in Lake Placid at Caravonica. The croc sighting has been reported to the Department of Environment and Science. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

However, many social media users leapt to the reptile's defence, pointing out that Lake Placid had crocodile sighting warning signs.

"Let me get this right, you go swimming in a signed up area … warning individuals like yourself, and just because of your own stupidity you get attacked and now you want the croc to be destroyed because of your own choices. Go figure," one Facebook user said.

"Did he not see the sign that warns of crocodiles? Leave the croc alone," another stated.

Originally published as 'Your own stupidity': Community rallies behind Lake Placid croc