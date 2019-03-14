Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Your questions answered on Whitsunday Times changes

14th Mar 2019 6:00 AM

Whitsunday Times Unlimited frequently asked questions.

What is changing?

Whitsunday Times is moving to a premium paywall model, where some stories will only be able to be accessed by subscribers.

Will all articles be premium?

No, the community will still have access to vital information, such as weather warnings, road closures, missing children reports and other reports where public safety may be at risk. Some other local stories will also be unlocked.

Why the change?

We're asking you to help fund our journalism. This is local information that matters, and without our team of reporters on the ground, government and other organisations would be able to work in virtual secrecy, without proper checks and balances.

What's the biggest difference I will notice?

Increasing numbers of stories will have a big PLUS symbol in front of them. This is subscriber only content, it reinforces the value of your subscription by providing you with exclusive content.

SUBSCRIBE TO WHITSUNDAY TIMES UNLIMITED HERE

What do I get as a subscriber?

You will have unlimited access to all the stories on our website, as well as other News Corp sites including The Courier-Mail, The Daily Telegraph and Herald-Sun.

Not only will you have access to the best journalism in the country but there are plenty of rewards on offer through The Courier-Mail's +Rewards program. You can find out more about that here.

You can also access the hugely popular SuperCoach football fans program. More details on that here.

Do you have your own app?

Yes, you can download our app from the Apple App Store for iPhone users or Google Play for those with Android devices. Just search for Whitsunday Times.

What else does a subscription give me?

Being a subscriber, you will be given regular newsletters on email as well as sent breaking news alerts on big local, national and international stories.

You will also have unrestricted digital access to The Courier-Mail and other News Corp products like The Herald-Sun and Daily Telegraph.

How do I sign up?
You can subscribe at www.whitsundaytimes.com.au/subscribe or phone us on 1300 361 604 

digital subscriptions whitsunday times
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Valuable local journalism costs less than a coffee

    Valuable local journalism costs less than a coffee

    News Our new expanded Premium website will be powered by the team behind the Whitsunday Times, Whitsunday Coast Guardian and Bowen Independent.

    • 14th Mar 2019 5:00 AM
    EXCLUSIVE: Truth behind woman who urinated in supermarket

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Truth behind woman who urinated in supermarket

    Crime Court hears the reason behind that wee in Collinsville supermarket.

    • 14th Mar 2019 6:00 AM
    CRASH HOTSPOT: Upgrades to start on notorious intersection

    premium_icon CRASH HOTSPOT: Upgrades to start on notorious intersection

    News Works to begin on crash-prone Whitsunday intersection.

    • 14th Mar 2019 6:00 AM
    New Wilson Beach enclosure on the cards

    premium_icon New Wilson Beach enclosure on the cards

    Council News Council call on enclosure's future.

    • 14th Mar 2019 6:00 AM