YOUR SAY: Following famous advice will help us cope

JOHN F. Kennedy said: “Ask not what your country can do for you – ask what you can do for your country.”

The question for today is what is the difference between COVID-19 and global heating.

There will be a great many that can be put forward but one of the biggest differences is how quickly these influences have taken up residence in our mind and societies globally.

The fact that CO2 in our atmosphere is killing some people, maiming others, affecting land and farming and – if the computer modelling is correct – will gradually do these things in an even more draconian way is easy to push to the back of the mind (in the queue).

For COVID-19, the deaths – and potentially your own – is definitely at the front of mind. That fact is very understandable.

Both influences need to be kept in the queue and while we sit out COVID-19 in the house and at great distance we are presented with a great opportunity to bring our changed climate forward in our thoughts.

After all, global heating and its effects are increasing despite the ‘show off’ COVID-19 doing “in your face”.

While we get on with this it’s a good time to remember Kennedy’ words.

Anything that we can do to make it easier for our government and experts to slow the deaths and disruption needs to be our priority.

Accepting and following advice makes the frontline defences more able to cope.

COVID-19 is just another opportunist in evolution and our role is to limit opportunity in this case. So isolate, wash and use the gadgets and, most critically, be caring.

Len Thompson, Walkerston