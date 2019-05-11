YOUR SAY: Here's what you tell us are the key issues

DAILY Mercury reporters Zizi Averill, Nick Wright, Angela Seng and Ashley Pillhofer hit the streets this election campaign to find out what our readers were thinking both locally and at a federal level.

Kathy Burke, 67, Mount Pleasant: "I would say that one that comes to mind is the standstill around town before and after school times. The traffic is just terrible. It really does affect people. Also hospitals. I think they need to put some money into them to fix the backlog. A friend of mine, who is on an oxygen tank 16 to 17 hours a day had to wait hours in the hospital before she was even seen in emergency.”

Sean Graham, 50, Airlie Beach : "Employment. There's not much of it around. Politicians are all rubbish. I hate them all. I'm going to put a no confidence vote so none of the parties get the $2.80 from my vote.”

Zoe Coleman, 31, Sarina: "The roads are pretty bad in Queensland. I live out at Sarina and you drive into Mackay and nearly lose your car. Probably jobs, schools and health - making sure we're looked after in our own back yard before we chuck money overseas.”

Luana Royle, 59, Finch Hatton: "My first important local issue is we need more support in the tourism industry, which is going to generate more jobs. That is your sustainability. Also, plastics are my biggest concern. The removing of the single-use plastic bags was a great idea, but now they've introduced a thicker grade bag and now I'm seeing them float around everywhere. If you're going to stop having plastic bags you need to actually stop it.”

Jan Sologinkin of Rural View: "The roads. Some of them on the highway and the back roads are terrible. They just need to do the job properly. (I'm worried about) the state of our politics. How many prime ministers have we had in the past 10 years? It's ridiculous."

Joanne Simeon, 60, Mackay: "The biggest issue is about mental health. There's no facility that's going to be able to hold the amount of people who are going to end up with mental issues. Instead of worrying about stupid things, focus on what's happening to kids today.”

Gary Brown, 71, Glenella: "All the money goes southeast. The north is missing out. It's time for us to be another state - the State of North Queensland.”

Wynona Fontelera, 20, South Mackay: "There's so many roads that need to be fixed but nothing is changing. I guess university fees are a lot better than they are in America. You hear stories of people living in their cars. Compared to that Australia is pretty good with HECS.”

Erica Neri, 22, South Mackay: "I drive a lot and they're trying to fix the roads and they just stay the same. It's kind of a waste of money if nothing really changes. Also, education, fees for university are quite difficult to cover. The textbook fees are the worst. If I didn't have HECS, textbooks and tuition would be pretty heavy on the pocket.”

Emily Phillips, 26, Glenella (pictured below): "The roads. The quality is pretty poor. They spend so much money fixing them up and then there's some rain and they're covered in potholes again. And the highways around Walkerston and Eton - they're the last ones to be fixed. Also childcare education. There needs to be more importance on educators in child care. They have such an important role. They're educators not babysitters."

Maire Schulze, 23, Andergrove: "Social Infrastructure. I work in child care and we need something for older children. They always tell me they are bored. It is expensive to play sports, we need something cost free for them to do. Communications needs to be fixed. People need to be able to connect without blackspots.”

Theodore Schulze, 19, Blacks Beach: "I would have to say emergency services. There should be better support to the state so it can provide these services better. I just want to focus on people. More investment to help everyone have a home. We need a better affordable housing plan for low income people (who are not on Centrelink) who need housing.”

Michelle Davis, 63, West Mackay: "Bike lanes and paths. I think they need more safe bike paths. They don't connect anywhere. There is a lane and then it ends and then another lane further on. I'm retired but I think ensuring young people have jobs is important. I am a self-funded retiree; we need a solution. If Labor gets in, and changes franking credits, it will make everything much harder. I would like them to leave the system alone.”

Brad Hopes, 36, East Mackay: "I think crime and violence are important issues. We need more support services and awareness. The minimum wage has been raised in particular industries, but not over everything. It is really important to me because I am on a disability pension and that is reliant on the minimum wage. We are falling behind. I would like to see it go up 12-15 per cent.”

Natasha McCallum, 44, Glenella (pictured above): "I think roads are a pretty big issue. Roads in this region are pretty poor. All the funding goes southeast and regional areas like this miss out. It's the roads, education and health. The biggest issue is that the money is concentrated on the southeast and we miss out. I'd also like us to keep a prime minister for longer than we have for the past few years. It doesn't make a good impression internationally. A lot of the time who we elect in doesn't stay as prime minister. When we elect someone in, that decision is taken out of our hands. I think we're all pretty sick of that."

Terry Schmidtke, in her 70s, Te Kowai: "They need to consider a dam in Mackay. I do not believe in democracy any more. I have had an experience that makes me say that. I do not agree with preferential voting. I think we should have a choice (about how we vote).”