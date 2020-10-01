YOUR SAY: LNP’s $33b plan to make Bruce Hwy four lanes

READERS react to LNP leader Deb Frecklington unveiling her plans to upgrade the Bruce Highway to be four lanes from Cooroy to Curra.

FACEBOOK COMMENTS

"These partys are good at promising all these upgrades when they know they won't be around to do it or how there going to pay for it because it take it years to get through the red tape." Michele Ward

"All that we need is passing lanes about three times as long, like NSW. Ours are far too short. And rest stops with toilets and mileage indicators like NSW." Pete Pat

"Been hearing this for 40 years, will support any upgrade to the Bruce." Richard Wakefield

"The same promise for over 40 years and still no-one has delivered!" Clay Bell

WEBSITE COMMENTS

"Road travel in Queensland is often slow and dangerous especially in the winter months when the 'grey nomads' migrate north. This is the perfect time to invest in road infrastructure that will stimulate the economy, create jobs and provide long term benefits for all Queenslanders. Again another example of LNP investing in all of Queensland, not just the SE corner!" Tide55

"Nice try. The LNP has had years of government and has done very little to improve the Bruce Highway. A vote grabbing scheme with not much thought given to it." Mervynl