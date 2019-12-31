YOUR SAY: New Year’s resolutions from here and abroad

Making a New Year’s resolution and sticking to it can be a tough gig, but there’s no doubting that a new decade could signal the perfect time to give it a shot.

As we count down to midnight, take a look at the New Year’s resolutions of people around Airlie Beach.

Connor, 8, Cannonvale: “I want to get a blue belt in karate.”

Kurt, Tasmania: “My new years resolution is to spend more time with family and be happy.”

Caroline, Cannonvale: “Eat well, be happy and exercise.”

Ashley, Charlieville: “I want to learn sign language. I hope that by the end of the year it can be by second language.”

Harvey, 6, Cannonvale: “I don’t think I have one but I’m looking forward to travelling to Vietnam with my family next year.”

Kendra, Ireland: “I want to learn French. I learnt a bit of it in high school but I want to learn more this year.”