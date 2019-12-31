Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

YOUR SAY: New Year’s resolutions from here and abroad

Laura Thomas
31st Dec 2019 12:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Making a New Year’s resolution and sticking to it can be a tough gig, but there’s no doubting that a new decade could signal the perfect time to give it a shot.

As we count down to midnight, take a look at the New Year’s resolutions of people around Airlie Beach.

Connor, 8, Cannonvale: “I want to get a blue belt in karate.”

Kurt, Tasmania: “My new years resolution is to spend more time with family and be happy.”

Caroline, Cannonvale: “Eat well, be happy and exercise.”

Ashley, Charlieville: “I want to learn sign language. I hope that by the end of the year it can be by second language.”

Harvey, 6, Cannonvale: “I don’t think I have one but I’m looking forward to travelling to Vietnam with my family next year.”

Kendra, Ireland: “I want to learn French. I learnt a bit of it in high school but I want to learn more this year.”

Photos
View Gallery
2020 airlie beach new year's new year's resolutions
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        13 criminal cases that shocked the Whitsundays in 2019

        premium_icon 13 criminal cases that shocked the Whitsundays in 2019

        News A cold case reopened, two police shootings and other high-profile incidents put before the court.

        Investigation launched into abandoned building fire

        premium_icon Investigation launched into abandoned building fire

        News Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire which engulfed an abandoned...

        Couple sells business after battling cancer twice

        premium_icon Couple sells business after battling cancer twice

        News Popular Airlie Beach couple sell successful business to spend more time together...

        Day trips to Daydream temporarily cancelled

        premium_icon Day trips to Daydream temporarily cancelled

        News All pre-booked tours during the period have been called off.