YOUR SAY: Residents divided over future of abandoned pub

O'Duinns Irish Pub has remained empty since Cyclone Debbie with the council hoping to gain access to assess the building. Photo: File

O'Duinns Irish Pub has remained empty since Cyclone Debbie with the council hoping to gain access to assess the building. Photo: File

PROSERPINE residents are divided over the future of the abandoned pub on Main St with some hoping beer will flow again and others vying for other developments to take its place.

O’Duinns Irish Pub was severely damaged during Cyclone Debbie and hasn’t been open since.

Safety concerns sparked action from the council and it is in the process of gaining access to the building.

Whitsunday Regional Council’s director of development services Neil McGaffin said the building would be assessed for damage before a plan for its future was made.

Filby’s Motors owner Robert Filby had fond memories of cricket club meetings when the pub was operating.

He said it would be nice to see the pub restored as a way of maintaining the main street of Proserpine.

IRISH SPIRIT: Former O'Duinns Irish Pub staff Ine van Teeffelen, Meghan Dunne and Andy Chia sharing a pint on St Patrick’s Day in 2015. Photo Rory Sheavils

However, if it was deemed unsafe and knocked down, Mr Filby hoped it would be replaced by a park or something that would add value to the town.

“While I’d like to see it be retained and renovated, it’s easier said than done,” he said.

“I’d love to see it return to its former glory, but who’s got the money to pay for that and would they have a return on it?”

Proserpine residents also took to Facebook to voice their opinions on the pub’s future.

Steven McKenzie said it could be knocked down and rebuilt as “a proper hotel with dining on the ground floor and a rooftop seating and dining area accessible by lift”.

However, Ben Fraser called for the pub to be revitalised, saying he had “too many good memories” there.

More stories

‘Wonderful achievement’: New rail HQ a win for Bowen

MEGA UPDATE: Progress on 35+ Whitsunday projects revealed

High profile business leader named GW3 chairman

Other residents had some innovative ideas with Jaime Moody hoping it could be made into a space for farmers’ markets and Bruce Muller Rath floating the idea of restoring the building and turning it into boutique accommodation.

Callum Gatton had high hopes the Irish pub would be turned slightly more American and called for a KFC to be built in its place.

Mr McGaffin said council officers had received several inquiries about the pub over the past week.

While there was no update on the future of the site, he said a tender for an engineer to assess the site would be released soon.