YOUR SAY: The Whitsundays’ wish list for council

There were plenty of items on the wish list for residents of the Whitsundays coming into the 2020 council election, including David Valla’s hopes for better disability services and an old age home. Image: Laura Thomas

Whitsunday Regional Council elections are on the horizon, so with just over a month until residents hit the polls, we asked what was on the top of the wish list for the incoming council.

Natasha Jochim, Cannonvale. Pictures: Laura Thomas

Mrs Jochim said that in the 23 years she had lived in the area, the “entertainment business has gone backwards.”

She hoped that council could bring a picture theatre to the area where residents could go and see “modern films” as she did not have a way of getting to the Bowen movie theatre.

Sam Panganai, Bowen

Mr Panganai said roads should be a priority for the council.

“The roads should be promptly repaired from potholes as the drive (from Bowen to Airlie Beach) is very bumpy,” he said.

Mr Panganai also hoped council could provide more parks and playground equipment in the area.

Ken Mitchell, Hydeaway Bay

Mr Mitchell said he hoped councillors would “understand other’s needs.”

“Hydeaway Bay is a beautiful area, but it needs to be policed,” he said.

He hoped a stop sign on Gloucester and Saddleback Roads would be a priority as well as increased policing and awareness around the beaches to ensure swimmer safety.

Wayne Brand, Bowen

Mr Brand hoped that the new council would place a focus on better services rather than improving the facade of the town.

“A better tip and better recycling would be good,” he said.

“We need recycling spots like Mackay.”

Pearls Tsong, Cannonvale

Ms Tsong said the region would benefit from more jobs and better town planning so the population and tourism numbers would increase.

“We rely on tourism, so if tourism is down the whole town struggles,” she said.

“I think we need to attract more tourists. We have a small population so we need to attract more.”

Ms Tsong has lived in the area for nine years and while she acknowledged that a lot of money and effort was put into rebuilding after Cyclone Debbie, she said the town needed to continue to develop and attract young families and tourists.

“I don’t see much happening,” she said

“There’s been no big step up after Cyclone Debbie.”

David Valla, Woodwark

Mr Valla said he hoped the council could push for funding to help the regional economy and businesses bounce back from the effects of coronavirus.

He also hoped that disability services would be a priority for the council over the next four years.

“The NDIS is really poor here. Our choice is two or three providers and everything has to be trucked in,” he said.

“An old age home would also be good, the fact we don’t have one is really concerning in a big community.”

Tasnuva Maliha, Cannonvale

Mrs Maliha said she hoped council could create better parking solutions, especially for locals who were feeling the impact of high prices.

“There’s no good parking options for locals. We have to pay a lot,” she said.

“It would be good to have a parking pass for locals.”