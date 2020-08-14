Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Wayne Bennett copped a $20,000 fine and two-week suspension for breaching the NRL’s COVID-19 rules. Photo: File
Wayne Bennett copped a $20,000 fine and two-week suspension for breaching the NRL’s COVID-19 rules. Photo: File
Opinion

YOUR SAY: ‘Time to stamp out NRL’s dobbers and hypocrites’

14th Aug 2020 9:33 AM | Updated: 2:15 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

READERS comment on an opinion piece criticising people who dobbed in NRL COVID rule breakers.

"The fact is because of this intense scrutiny the majority of NRL players today are far better behaved than at any time in the game's history," the article said.

 

FACEBOOK COMMENTS

 

"The Broncos player's don't care, they'd probably be happy to see the comp shutdown before they get the wooden spoon." Phillip Winters

 

"Not the right thing really, these people getting special treatment … being able to avoid the norm that everybody else has to go through." Richard Wakefield

 

"No they should be sent home and banned for the rest of the season." Jay Miller

 

"They're incapable of following basic rules; no socialising & keep their distance." Pamela Rooney

 

"No one deserves special treatment. We are all involved in these times." Warren O'Rourke

 

"No, they don't deserve special treatment." Toni West

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

fcletters fcopinion
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sacred service to give Proserpine a chance to pay respects

        Premium Content Sacred service to give Proserpine a chance to pay respects

        Whats On A combined service will honour veterans on the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII tomorrow.

        • 14th Aug 2020 1:00 PM
        Man ‘abuses’ Whitsunday Coast Airport staff

        Premium Content Man ‘abuses’ Whitsunday Coast Airport staff

        Crime A man was arrested and charged after he allegedly refused to board a plane and then...

        Campers not forced to fill out COVID contact forms

        Premium Content Campers not forced to fill out COVID contact forms

        Health Fears raised over campers not filling out virus paperwork

        ‘Vision and initiative’: Two projects backing Bowen’s future

        Premium Content ‘Vision and initiative’: Two projects backing Bowen’s future

        Business Businessman says developments need encouragement to help continue investment in...