YOUR SAY: We cannot forget nation’s history of slavery

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Friday, June 12, 2020. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch)

SCOTT Morrison has again flagged his blind spot in his interpretation of the convenient argument of no slavery in Australia’s history.

Whether it was indigenous women forced into diving for pearls off Broome WA, working as a domestic servants on western New South Wales properties, Northern Territory stockmen paid in sugar and flour or one of the 60,000 Pacific Islanders caught up in the ‘blackbirding trade’ in the North Queensland cane fields, yes Scott it was brutal but it was also slavery.

In 2019 the Queensland Government was forced to pay $100 million in such stolen wages – four decade’s worth to 10,000 indigenous workers.

The weekly income of Aboriginal domestic servants was contracted at a sixpence, which would buy two apples.

In any case, very few workers received the sixpence, which was withheld in trusts by the government and this system continued to the early 1970s.

So as the Morrison Government ministers found it impossible to say sorry to casualties of the unlawful Robodebt scheme, let us not be in denial of shameful treatment of indigenous people by our forefathers.

After seeing a mining company blow up a 46,000 year old Aboriginal sacred site in the Pilbara, it isn’t really the ideal way for redemption and reconciliation.

Gary Bell, Eimeo