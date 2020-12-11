Menu
The former truckie was urged to pull his head in after a violent incident at a 7 eleven.
Crime

‘You’re a fool’: Dad's servo road rage attack

by Bianca Hrovat
11th Dec 2020 11:26 AM
No amount of bad driving or rude hand gestures are enough to justify punching a motorist in the chest, Pine Rivers Magistrate Trevor Morgan told a road rage offender this week.

Geoffrey Griffiths, 47, pleaded guilty to a single charge of common assault following a road rage attack at Griffin on September 11.

The court heard that Griffiths, a former truck driver and father of three, was driving on Anzac Ave in Kallangur at around 3.30pm when a Ford Falcon cut across him, driving across three lanes to turn at Bray Park Rd.

According to the police prosecutor, Griffiths pursued the car and pulled up alongside it to yell at the driver through his open window.

But it didn't stop there.

Geoffrey Griffiths became enraged when another car cut across three lanes in front of him at Kallangur.
When the victim's car pulled into the 7 Eleven at Griffin, Griffiths followed, stopping directly in front of it.

Griffiths got out of the car, walked over to the drivers side with his fists clenched, and there was a heated exchange of words.

The court heard Griffiths punched the driver on the chest through the open window, then fled the scene.

The lawyer for the defence said Griffiths was being "flipped the bird" and "all these sorts of things" during the incident, but Mr Morgan said nothing the victim did could have amounted to a defence.

"If you think this was the fault of anybody else, you're a fool," Mr Morgan said to Griffiths.

"Other people might be rude from time to time and if they are, you have to pull your head in."

Griffiths was fined $500 and no conviction was recorded.

 

