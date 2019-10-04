'You're driving a lethal machine': Drink-driver blasted

A man who blew more than three times the legal alcohol limit was also drinking alcohol while he was driving.

A DRIVER who was caught drink-driving at more than three times the legal limit while he already had an interlock condition on his licence, has raised the ire of a magistrate.

Bowen magistrate Peter Smid was furious at Duane Bryan Woodhouse for driving on the Bruce Highway.

"I think it's an absolute outrage that this sort of behaviour comes before the court from time to time,” Mr Smid said.

Woodhouse, of Collinsville, pleaded guilty in Bowen Magistrates Court on September 1 to driving under the influence of alcohol, drinking liquor while driving and driving a vehicle that was not fitted with an interlock.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court Woodhouse recorded a blood alcohol concentration of 0.158 when breath tested by police on the Bruce Highway at Bowen at 1.35pm on August 27.

The court also heard Woodhouse admitted to police at the time he had been drinking alcohol while he was driving.

The vehicle was not fitted with an interlock, despite Woodhouse being required to have an interlock device as a result of previous offences, Sgt Myors said.

Mr Smid fined Woodhouse $1500 and disqualified his licence for 13 months for driving under the influence of alcohol.

He was also fined $400 for drinking while driving and $400 for driving without an interlock fitted to the vehicle.

"I don't know what to say. You were driving on the Bruce Highway with the chance of killing people,” Mr Smid said.

"Don't kid yourself - at 100km/h you're driving a lethal machine.”