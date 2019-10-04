Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man who blew more than three times the legal alcohol limit was also drinking alcohol while he was driving.
A man who blew more than three times the legal alcohol limit was also drinking alcohol while he was driving. contributed
Crime

'You're driving a lethal machine': Drink-driver blasted

Monique Preston
by
4th Oct 2019 5:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DRIVER who was caught drink-driving at more than three times the legal limit while he already had an interlock condition on his licence, has raised the ire of a magistrate.

Bowen magistrate Peter Smid was furious at Duane Bryan Woodhouse for driving on the Bruce Highway.

"I think it's an absolute outrage that this sort of behaviour comes before the court from time to time,” Mr Smid said.

Woodhouse, of Collinsville, pleaded guilty in Bowen Magistrates Court on September 1 to driving under the influence of alcohol, drinking liquor while driving and driving a vehicle that was not fitted with an interlock.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court Woodhouse recorded a blood alcohol concentration of 0.158 when breath tested by police on the Bruce Highway at Bowen at 1.35pm on August 27.

The court also heard Woodhouse admitted to police at the time he had been drinking alcohol while he was driving.

The vehicle was not fitted with an interlock, despite Woodhouse being required to have an interlock device as a result of previous offences, Sgt Myors said.

Mr Smid fined Woodhouse $1500 and disqualified his licence for 13 months for driving under the influence of alcohol.

He was also fined $400 for drinking while driving and $400 for driving without an interlock fitted to the vehicle.

"I don't know what to say. You were driving on the Bruce Highway with the chance of killing people,” Mr Smid said.

"Don't kid yourself - at 100km/h you're driving a lethal machine.”

bowen magistrates court drink driver drinking while driving interlock magistrate peter smid whitsunday crime
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    COLD CASE: Next step in alleged Airlie Beach killing

    premium_icon COLD CASE: Next step in alleged Airlie Beach killing

    Crime 12 years after Jay Brogden disappeared, two men have faced court charged with his murder. This is what will happen next >>

    NQ MP’s daughter caught in alleged cocaine sting

    premium_icon NQ MP’s daughter caught in alleged cocaine sting

    Crime She has been charges as part of police op targeting dial-a-dealer.

    Figures show how crucial sugar industry is for region

    premium_icon Figures show how crucial sugar industry is for region

    News Economic effects of industry in regional communities weighed up.

    Three taken to hospital after Cannon Valley crash

    premium_icon Three taken to hospital after Cannon Valley crash

    News Six people were involved in the morning smash.