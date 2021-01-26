‘You’re in!’ New Aussies take pledge at special ceremony

John, 10, and Venus Bishop officially became Australian citizens at the Australia Day Citizenship Ceremony in Bowen. Photo: Elyse Wurm

“You’re in!” were the words Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox shouted as four new Australian citizens were celebrated at an Australia Day Ceremony in Bowen.

Among the pack were mother and son duo John and Venus Bishop, who hail from the Philippines but made Australia their home a decade ago.

John, who will celebrate his 11th birthday on Wednesday, said he felt proud to “finally be an Australian”.

John was just 18 months old when they made the move to the land of lamingtons and vegemite.

He’s already looking forward to seeing more of the country.

“Australia has famous places like Uluru … I want to go,” John said.

Venus said she felt “so proud” to now be a citizen, as she moved to Australia in the hope of living a smoother life.

Apart from a short stint in New South Wales, Bowen has been home since she moved 10 years ago and she now works at Cunningham Villas.

“I like Bowen and the fishing here,” she said.

“I can’t explain the feeling. I’m really happy now and so speechless.

“I can’t believe I’m an Australian.

“I like being Australian because of the friendship and mateship.”

Two other new citizens, Hannah Griffiths and Martin Anfosso, were also celebrated at the ceremony.

There will be 33 new Australian citizens welcomed to the Whitsundays at a ceremony in Airlie Beach on Tuesday afternoon, making a total of 37 people affirming their commitment to the nation on Australia Day.

Mayor Andrew Willcox said the ceremonies were an opportunity for all Australians, whether they were citizens by birth or by choice, to join national celebrations that aim to reflect, respect and celebrate.

“It’s really exciting to see how much becoming an Australian citizen means these people and to hear about the journey they’ve been on to get to this point,” Cr Willcox said.

“There is no greater privilege than our citizenship.

“It’s a lifelong commitment to Australia’s shared values, including respect for the freedom and dignity of the individual, the rule of law and democracy, and equality of opportunity for all people.”