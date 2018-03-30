Married At First Sight expert’s awkward plea

John Aiken appears as an expert on Married AT First Sight.

MARRIED At First Sight viewers have slammed show "expert" John Aiken after the psychologist posted a video on social media begging singles to apply for the upcoming series.

"It's open and we need your applications," Aiken says in the clip on the show's official Instagram page, urging singles to apply via a casting website. The video is captioned: "Don't miss your chance at finding love".

Followers were quick to roll their eyes at the plea for applications, with some pointing out the zero success rate Aiken and the other experts have had at matching singles on the reality series.

"You're no expert!" one person wrote. "Audition to be made a fool of ... what are you waiting for," another joked.

The controversial Channel 9 show aims to match singles based on science and psychology. But the latest series seemed to be more focused on drama, affairs and ratings, with none of the couples remaining together after filming.

In recent years, the storylines on the series have featured salacious text messaging, cheating and partner swapping. "Villains" on the show have caused national outrage and copped backlash that has prevented them from leaving their homes.

Last year, psychologist and commentator Dr Melissa Keogh labelled the impact the show has on its contestants as "concerning".

"It can have an enormous impact on one's mental health which can have flow on effects to their physical health," she told news.com.au.

She added: "At what point do we stop and ask: How ethical is this? It's really hard to mix psychology and the media because we are bound by very high professional standards. When its done well, it can go well. And other times we can be playing with fire a little bit."

In the most recent series, fans were quick to notice the show's three matchmakers had their titles changed from "psychologists" to "relationship experts".

On his official website, Aiken states he gained his clinical psychology degree in 1995 and "has been working in private practice for over 20 years."