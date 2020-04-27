You’re not getting any of my $37 million

Australian Open runner-up Dominic Thiem has delivered a scathing attack on lower-ranked tennis players, saying he won't donate a small amount to help them because they're "unprofessional".

A proposal by Novak Djokovic, in his role as president of the ATP player council, would see top players donate to those who don't rake in the big bucks on tour.

A sliding scale would see top five players donate $47,000 each, down to players ranked 51 to 100 donating $8000.

However Thiem, a top five player, fumed at the idea and suggested there are other, more worthy causes.

"None of the lower-ranked players have to fight for their lives," Thiem told Austria's Krone Sport, in quotes translated by Twitter user @ZahrerLukas.

"I've seen players on the ITF-Tour who don't commit to the sport 100 per cent. Many of them are quite unprofessional. I don't see, why I should give them money."

However as New York Times tennis writer Ben Rothenberg pointed out, it's not as if money would be a massive hit for Thiem.

Dominic Thiem balks at notion he should donate to lower-ranked players (per reports, would be suggested ~$30,000).



Thiem made $8 million in prize money alone last year, and $1.7 million already in prize money in just the first two months of 2020.



Plus millions more off-court. https://t.co/VcgIuOjU3A — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) April 26, 2020

The Austrian has made $37.4 million in prize money over his career and has already made $2.7 million in 2020, after making a run to the Australian Open final where he lost to Novak Djokovic in straight sets.

The $47,000 contribution would therefore be 0.12 per cent of his all-time winnings.

"I'd rather donate to people & institutions, who really need it," Thiem said.

"There is no profession in the world, where you are guaranteed success and high income at the start of your career.

"None of the top players took anything for granted. We all had to fight our way up the rankings."

